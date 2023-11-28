Faig Garayev: "Gurban Gurbanov has the same character both in win and defeat"

"I have known Gurban Gurbanov for many years. I really liked the movie. Because in the film, Gurban Gurbanov is characterized not only as a coach, but also his human qualities and love for the Motherland.

Idman.biz reports that these words belong to the vice-president of Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, Faig Garayev.

He said that he liked the film "When the stadiums are silent" dedicated to the head coach of the "Qarabag" football club Gurban Gurbanov. According to him, the moment he liked the most in the film was the fact that the experienced expert held his football players at the highest level: "Gurban has the same character both in win and defeat. The film reflects this very well. I congratulate everyone who played a role in making this film. I think there should be more movies like this. This film is a great gift to both young coaches, football players, and the sports community in general."

It should be noted that the film will be shown in all cinemas from November 30.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz