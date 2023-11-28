29 November 2023
EN

Faig Garayev: "Gurban Gurbanov has the same character both in win and defeat"

Azerbaijan football
News
28 November 2023 12:10
Faig Garayev: "Gurban Gurbanov has the same character both in win and defeat"

"I have known Gurban Gurbanov for many years. I really liked the movie. Because in the film, Gurban Gurbanov is characterized not only as a coach, but also his human qualities and love for the Motherland.

Idman.biz reports that these words belong to the vice-president of Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, Faig Garayev.

He said that he liked the film "When the stadiums are silent" dedicated to the head coach of the "Qarabag" football club Gurban Gurbanov. According to him, the moment he liked the most in the film was the fact that the experienced expert held his football players at the highest level: "Gurban has the same character both in win and defeat. The film reflects this very well. I congratulate everyone who played a role in making this film. I think there should be more movies like this. This film is a great gift to both young coaches, football players, and the sports community in general."

It should be noted that the film will be shown in all cinemas from November 30.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Related news

Adil Shukurov: "We haven't been able to fully achieve what we wanted yet"
17:45
Azerbaijan football

Adil Shukurov: "We haven't been able to fully achieve what we wanted yet"

"It was a very difficult game. First of all, we are very thankful that we won this stage"

The president of "Iravan" was disqualified
15:03
Azerbaijan football

The president of "Iravan" was disqualified

The Disciplinary Committee of AFFA decided on this
"Gabala" head coach: " We can defeat Olympiacos" and we can even qualify"
14:19
Azerbaijan football

"Gabala" head coach: " We can defeat Olympiacos" and we can even qualify"

"We did not come to Greece to lose"
Sabail's 1 goal away from the record
14:17
Azerbaijan football

Sabail's 1 goal away from the record

That record difference on November 24, 2016 is one ball short of being repeated
Arif Asadov: "I am sorry that De Biasi is leaving, but I can continue what he started" - INTERVIEW
14:15
Azerbaijan football

Arif Asadov: "I am sorry that De Biasi is leaving, but I can continue what he started" - INTERVIEW

The interview of Arif Asadov, coach of the Azerbaijan national football team, to Idman.biz website

"Gabala" is looking for a surprise
12:20
Azerbaijan football

"Gabala" is looking for a surprise

the champion of Azerbaijan will be a guest of "Olympiacos" in Greece

Most read

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
28 November 21:18
Azerbaijan football

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"I believe that those who play mini-football are capable enough to play in big football. In this regard, there are examples of the best players in the world - Luis Figo, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and many such transitions can be counted. If we take Azerbaijani clubs, we can name Abdellah Zoubir."
Nazim Babayev marries a gymnast - WEDDING PHOTO - VIDEO
26 November 20:22
Athletics

Nazim Babayev marries a gymnast - WEDDING PHOTO - VIDEO

Azerbaijani athlete Nazim Babayev threw away the stone of celibacy
Messi at Disneyland - VIDEO
27 November 11:49
World football

Messi at Disneyland - VIDEO

He has more time to enjoy his family
“History-making” referee to officiate the Champions League game
27 November 14:43
World football

“History-making” referee to officiate the Champions League game

It should be noted that the match will take place at Allianz Arena