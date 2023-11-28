Gianni de Biasi: " Coaching a national team like Azerbaijan is not easy for many reasons "

"Although I just said goodbye to AFFA, I have a new project planned."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the former head coach of the Azerbaijan national football team Gianni de Biasi.

Stating that 3 years have greatly benefited the national team, the Italian specialist regretted not renewing his contract in an interview in his homeland: "We won 7 points in a group of 5 teams in the EURO-2024 qualifying. We played with top teams. We fought confidently in the first game against Belgium, and even deserved a draw against Austria. The game we won against Sweden will go down in history. I never thought we would beat them 3-0. A team of good players has been formed, the national team is on a successful path and they can grow even more in the coming years."

De Biasi also expressed his satisfaction with working for the Azerbaijan national team: "It was a satisfying trip. I showed that even a team with few football resources can play. Coaching a national team like Azerbaijan is not easy for many reasons. I experienced a special environment."

It should be noted that the AFFA Executive Committee decided not to sign a new contract with the head coach of the national team on November 22.

