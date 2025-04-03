3 April 2025
Crucial round for Gabala: Possible Premier League return

3 April 2025 16:31
22
The 20th round of the Azerbaijan First Division kicks off today, and it could mark a decisive moment in the promotion race.

Gabala, the league leader, is on the verge of securing a return to the Azerbaijan Premier League with seven rounds to spare, Idman.biz reports.

Kakhaber Tskhadadze’s team will play their match tomorrow.

The unbeaten Red and Blacks in 19 games need just a draw against fourth-placed Baku Sporting to clinch promotion.

Due to the expansion of the Azerbaijan Premier League, the top three teams from the First Division will secure a spot in the top flight. Currently, Gabala leads with 49 points, holding a 23-point advantage over fourth-place Baku Sporting, making them untouchable for teams below the top three. If they maintain this lead, their return to the Premier League will be officially confirmed.

Notably, Gabala was relegated from the Premier League in the 2023/24 season.

