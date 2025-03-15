Azerbaijan U17 women's team secures first win in EURO 2025 qualifiers

The Azerbaijan U17 women's national football team played its second match in the EURO 2025 Qualification Round 2.

The team faced Bulgaria in Group II of League B, with all matches taking place in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

After a heavy 0-5 defeat against Luxembourg in the first round, Azerbaijan bounced back to claim a thrilling 3-2 victory over Bulgaria.

In the other match of the group, Luxembourg continued its dominant run, defeating Malta 5-0.

EURO 2025 Qualification – Round 2

League B, Group II

March 15 – Round 2

16:00 – Bulgaria 2-3 Azerbaijan

Goals: Monika Baliova (45+2’), Katerina-Maria Ravnachka (90+1’) (Bulgaria)

Khanim Asadova (13’, 75’), Ayshan Salamzada (90+3’) (Azerbaijan)

Bayil Stadium, Baku

