Richard Almeida: "God knows you are my second father"

Brazilian midfielder Richard Almeida has shared an emotional farewell message, expressing gratitude to those who have supported him throughout his career.

Almeida thanked his family and God for always being by his side. He also paid tribute to former Qarabag coach, Gurban Gurbanov, whom he considers a mentor and father figure, Idman.biz reports.

Almeida stated, "I thank God for guiding me through the path of this person who taught me so much in life. A humble person who taught me to remain simple, not to prioritize money, and to be a true fighter. Because of that, Coach Gurban Gurbanov, I write this dedication with great joy and say that I will forever be thankful to the Lord. Know that all the years I spent by your side were incredibly valuable… God knows you are my second father! I will love you forever because you are worthy of everyone’s respect and admiration in Azerbaijan. You are different!! I already miss you, my father."

Almeida played for Qarabag from 2012-2018, 2019, and 2021-2025, scoring 64 goals in 376 appearances. He made 254 appearances in the Premier League (51 goals), 31 appearances in the Cup (5 goals), and 91 appearances in European competitions (8 goals). Almeida won the Azerbaijan Championship 9 times and the Azerbaijan Cup 5 times.

The midfielder also played for Zira and represented the Azerbaijan national team from 2017-2023, scoring 3 goals in 31 appearances.

Idman.biz