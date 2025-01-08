Juninho heads back to Brazil after Sevilla deal falls through

Qarabag forward Olavio Juninho will not be transferring to Sevilla, as negotiations have failed.

El Chiringuito de Jugones reporter Gonzalo Tortosa revealed that Flamengo’s offer has satisfied both Qarabag and the 28-year-old player, Idman.biz reports.

Juninho is set to earn a higher salary in Brazil than he would have received at Sevilla. The Andalusian club has reportedly dropped their pursuit of the experienced striker.

Sevilla had initially proposed a €4 million transfer package to Qarabag, but the Azerbaijani club declined the offer.

