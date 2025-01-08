8 January 2025
EN

Juninho heads back to Brazil after Sevilla deal falls through

Azerbaijan football
News
8 January 2025 09:00
11
Juninho heads back to Brazil after Sevilla deal falls through

Qarabag forward Olavio Juninho will not be transferring to Sevilla, as negotiations have failed.

El Chiringuito de Jugones reporter Gonzalo Tortosa revealed that Flamengo’s offer has satisfied both Qarabag and the 28-year-old player, Idman.biz reports.

Juninho is set to earn a higher salary in Brazil than he would have received at Sevilla. The Andalusian club has reportedly dropped their pursuit of the experienced striker.

Sevilla had initially proposed a €4 million transfer package to Qarabag, but the Azerbaijani club declined the offer.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Best Defender of the Year: Vusal Isayev wins the EMF Individual Award
09:36
Football

Best Defender of the Year: Vusal Isayev wins the EMF Individual Award

EMF Individual Awards have been announced
Miroslav Klose: "Communicating with Mahir is not easy”
7 January 18:08
Football

Miroslav Klose: "Communicating with Mahir is not easy”

Miroslav Klose discusses the challenges of working with Emreli
Rwandan forward joins Sabail FC
7 January 18:04
Football

Rwandan forward joins Sabail FC

Sabail FC completed the signing of another player during the winter transfer window
Draw for Renat Dadashov and Hasan Nazarli in Turkish Cup clash
7 January 17:55
Football

Draw for Renat Dadashov and Hasan Nazarli in Turkish Cup clash

The Ankara club played their first match in the group stage of the Turkish Cup
Qarabag lead the future, Shamakhi face uncertainity - RESEARCH
7 January 17:23
Football

Qarabag lead the future, Shamakhi face uncertainity - RESEARCH

We can predict the future of elite clubs by analyzing the standings in these age group tournaments
Vagif Sadygov: "Future progress demands change, but not just yet"
7 January 16:37
Football

Vagif Sadygov: "Future progress demands change, but not just yet"

The Chairman of the Coaches' Committee emphasized that abolishing the foreign player limit might become inevitable in the future

Most read

Patrick Kluivert appointed head coach of Indonesia national team
6 January 16:52
Football

Patrick Kluivert appointed head coach of Indonesia national team

The 48-year-old coach's presentation will take place on January 12
Men’s World Best Goal Scorer 2024: Viktor Gyökeres ranks 1st, Cristiano Ronaldo 4th
6 January 09:25
Football

Men’s World Best Goal Scorer 2024: Viktor Gyökeres ranks 1st, Cristiano Ronaldo 4th

International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has compiled a ranking of players with the most goals across all competitions
Juninho to fund €1 million of his own transfer to Sevilla
6 January 16:48
Football

Juninho to fund €1 million of his own transfer to Sevilla

Qarabag forward Olavio Juninho's move to Sevilla has been subject to new details, with the Spanish media revealing some of the terms of the agreement
Milan seek revenge, Inter pursues record in Italian Super Cup final
6 January 13:04
Football

Milan seek revenge, Inter pursues record in Italian Super Cup final

The Black and Blues, who have lifted the Super Cup title three times in the last three years, will battle for their fourth consecutive victory