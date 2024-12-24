24 December 2024
EN

Venue changes for Qarabag’s matches announced

Azerbaijan football
News
24 December 2024 15:24
7
Venue changes for Qarabag’s matches announced

The venue for Qarabag's matches against Shamakhi in the Misli Premier League has been changed.

The announcement was made by the Professional Football League (PFL)'s press service, Idman.biz reports.

The change was implemented based on Qarabag's request, Shamakhi's consent, and PFL's decision. This adjustment aims to help Qarabag better prepare for an important UEFA Europa League league phase match. As a result, the venue for the third-round match, Shamakhi vs. Qarabag, will swap with the fourth-round match, Qarabag vs. Shamakhi.

No changes have been made to the schedule of matches for the reserve teams of both clubs.

Both matches between the teams are scheduled to take place in 2025.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Time of the first matches of 2025 in the Azerbaijan championship has been announced
15:37
Azerbaijan football

Time of the first matches of 2025 in the Azerbaijan championship has been announced

The place and time of the matches of the XIX, XX and XXI rounds have been announced
Turan Tovuz player undergoes surgery in Turkiye
14:41
Azerbaijan football

Turan Tovuz player undergoes surgery in Turkiye

The operation took place in Istanbul, Turkiye
Chairman of AFFA Referees Committee: "We must avoid major mistakes" - INTERVIEW
14:07
Football

Chairman of AFFA Referees Committee: "We must avoid major mistakes" - INTERVIEW

The chairman of AFFA's Referees Committee, Frank De Bleeckere, answered questions from AFFA's press service
Youth opportunities limited in Misli Premier League: Nariman Akhundzada among the best
13:16
Football

Youth opportunities limited in Misli Premier League: Nariman Akhundzada among the best

CIES has released a report analyzing the participation of U21 players in national championships
Former coach of Juninho: “He will Bring great joy to Sevilla”
11:55
Football

Former coach of Juninho: “He will Bring great joy to Sevilla”

The currently unemployed coach, who worked with the Brazilian from 2021 to 2023, assessed the possibility of Juninyo's transfer
Musa Gurbanli: "We all want Juninho to stay"
11:26
Football

Musa Gurbanli: "We all want Juninho to stay"

"Juninho is an integral part of our team"

Most read

Mussolini's great-grandson scores first professional goal
23 December 10:54
Football

Mussolini's great-grandson scores first professional goal

Fans at the stadium drew attention by displaying the Roman salute, a gesture once associated with fascists during Mussolini's era
Nico Williams in PSG's goal
22 December 18:14
Football

Nico Williams in PSG's goal

PSG aimed to transfer the striker of the Spanish national team, Nico Williams
Marc Cucurella: "When I was a child, I was called a girl because of my hair"
22 December 12:21
Football

Marc Cucurella: "When I was a child, I was called a girl because of my hair"

26-year-old Spanish defender of Chelsea talked about his famous hairstyle
Juninho commented on his possible move to Sevilla: "I'm waiting"
22 December 18:03
Football

Juninho commented on his possible move to Sevilla: "I'm waiting"

Brazilian forward spoke about this to Estadio Deportivo