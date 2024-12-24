Venue changes for Qarabag’s matches announced

The venue for Qarabag's matches against Shamakhi in the Misli Premier League has been changed.

The announcement was made by the Professional Football League (PFL)'s press service, Idman.biz reports.

The change was implemented based on Qarabag's request, Shamakhi's consent, and PFL's decision. This adjustment aims to help Qarabag better prepare for an important UEFA Europa League league phase match. As a result, the venue for the third-round match, Shamakhi vs. Qarabag, will swap with the fourth-round match, Qarabag vs. Shamakhi.

No changes have been made to the schedule of matches for the reserve teams of both clubs.

Both matches between the teams are scheduled to take place in 2025.

Idman.biz