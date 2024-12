Turan Tovuz player Faig Hajiyev has undergone surgery.

The club's press service reported that the surgery, performed due to a hernia diagnosis in his left groin canal, was successful, Idman.biz reports.

The operation took place in Istanbul, Turkiye. Hajiyev is expected to return to home-based treatment two days after the procedure. Depending on the doctors' assessment, he may begin individual training approximately one week later.

Idman.biz