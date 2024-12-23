Arash Ghaderi: "I trusted Berdyev, I knew he wouldn’t go to a weak league"

Turan Tovuz's footballer Arash Ghaderi spoke to Sportal.az, sharing his thoughts on his team's performance and the Azerbaijani Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that the defender commented on his team's 1-1 draw with Neftchi in the 18th round of the Misli Premier League:

"The match against Neftchi was somewhat focused on physical strength. Both teams were trying in the first half, but our game didn’t go as well. However, after the break, we played better. We had scoring opportunities but couldn’t capitalize on them. We’re improving our game and adapting to the match. Neftchi may not be where they deserve in the league table, but they are a really strong team. We didn’t want to lose two points, but unfortunately, that’s how it turned out."

The Iranian footballer also spoke about the level of the Azerbaijan Premier League: "Before coming to Azerbaijan, I didn’t have much information about the Premier League. However, I knew Kurban Berdyev. I had worked with him before. I trusted Berdyev. I knew he wouldn’t go to a weak team or a weak league. The Azerbaijan Premier League is a good league. Quality players are being transferred here. If even stronger transfers are made, the level of the Premier League will definitely rise."

Idman.biz