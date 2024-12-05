Arif Asadov: “Gabala’s fearless performance against Qarabag surprised me” - INTERVIEW

In an exclusive interview with Idman.biz, former Azerbaijan national team coach Arif Asadov shared his thoughts on recent Cup matches and performances.

- Which game in the Azerbaijan Cup's Round of 16 stood out to you the most?

- The most memorable match was Turan Tovuz vs. Sabah. Both clubs were determined to go all the way in the cup, and everyone knew it would be a tense match. It turned out to be an exciting game, but unfortunately, Denis Marandici suffered a serious injury, which saddened us all. Both teams played on an equal level, and in the end, it was Sabah who won on penalties due to better psychological resilience.

- Recently, Qarabag fielded their main squad but barely defeated Gabala 2-0. What do you think caused this weak performance?

- The pitch was in good condition, and the atmosphere felt right for football. Many expected a big win from Qarabag, and they scored early. However, we saw that Gabala used this match as motivation. They are leading in the First League, and you could feel their tactical discipline. For them, it was a test against Qarabag, and they seemed more determined. In terms of skill, however, Qarabag had the upper hand. What surprised me was how comfortably Gabala played, not fearing Qarabag. I have to praise Kakhaber Tskhadadze’a work with the team. It’s possible that Qarabag approached the match more relaxed, as they were preparing for their European League match against Elfsborg.

- Imishli also showed great resistance to Premier League club Kapaz, even though they lost 1-0. What are your thoughts on that game?

- The match was very tense. After the first 10-15 minutes, Imishli realized they could compete with this opponent. They applied a good tactical style, and it was clear that they played systematically and structured. They created attacks, and even scored a goal, though it was disallowed. The penalty awarded to Kapaz raised some doubts, but the referee’s decision is final. Nevertheless, Imishli deserves applause for their performance. They are one of the main contenders for promotion to the Premier League.

- MOIK from the First League gave Sumgayit a tough time. Do you think Vagif Javadov’s team didn’t take the match seriously?

- The MOIK-Sumgayit match was also intense. First League teams often use such matches to prove themselves, as players try to demonstrate they deserve a chance in the Premier League. In this regard, First League teams can be challenging opponents.

- After watching the performances of Imishli and Gabala, do you think these teams can compete in the Misli Premier League?

- Both Imishli and Gabala have raised their level in the First League. More local players are involved, which is a positive sign. Premier League clubs can scout players from these teams. Alongside Imishli and Gabala, teams like MOIK and Karvan also show promise for next year’s Premier League.

- In the Premier League clash between Zira and Shamakhi, Zira won 3-1. How do you assess their chances in the cup?

- The Zira-Shamakhi match was as exciting as the Turan Tovuz-Sabah one. Both teams were eager to go all the way in the competition. Zira dominated the first half, scoring two goals. However, Shamakhi came back and made the game more competitive. After conceding a third goal, the outcome was clear. I consider Zira as one of the teams with a strong chance to reach the cup final.

- Neftchi defeated Difai 6-0. Can this win serve as a boost for the team’s upcoming matches?

- Neftchi’s victory was expected, as Difai is at the bottom of the First League. However, since Khagani Mammadov took over as head coach, there have been signs of progress. Despite the heavy loss, there were moments where the coach's work was evident. Of course, Neftchi’s higher level of skill prevailed in the end. Such matches are important for improving the team's performance. Neftchi approached the game with the right mindset. Their confident victory could carry over into their upcoming league games.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz