5 December 2024
Murad Mammadov: "I grew up watching their games" - INTERVIEW

5 December 2024 09:59
After Neftchi's 6-0 victory over Difai in the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup, player Murad Mammadov spoke exclusively to Apasport.az.

- A big win for you. What are your thoughts on the match?

- The match went well for us. We achieved the result we wanted. We tried to implement the tactics on the field. There's not much to say about this game. We respect all opponents and now we must prepare for the next one.

- You scored 6 unanswered goals. Is this revenge for your loss to Qarabag?

- We didn’t go into the match with that intention. There was no such feeling in the team. We played simple football. We don’t look down on the opponent. We just focused on doing our job.

- How do you assess your chances in the Cup?

- I think we have good chances. Now it’s up to us to take advantage of this. Our goal is to progress to the final and win the Cup to make our fans happy.

- Neftchi's championship now seems almost like a miracle. Will you focus all your energy on the Cup?

- We also aim to have a successful campaign in the Premier League. We are working to improve our position. We never give up. We want to progress as far as possible in both tournaments.

- You have a championship match against Sumgayit this weekend. How do you rate the opponent?

- Sumgayit is a good club. It will be an interesting match. We will prepare with all our strength for that game. The goal is only 3 points. If we win, the points will be equal. We will fight until the end on the field.

- You've quickly become a fan favorite. What would you like to say to the fans?

- I’m very grateful to our fans. I couldn’t have made it here without their support. They’ve been with us in both good and bad times. I’ve been defending Neftchi's honor for 10 years. This is a huge motivation for me. I’ll continue to meet all expectations.

- You've spent your entire career at Neftchi. How does it feel to play for the first team of the club you grew up with?

- Playing for Neftchi has always been my dream. I’ve loved this club since I was a child. I grew up watching the games of Emin Mahmudov and Rahman Hajiyev. It’s every young player's dream to play for the first team of the club they were raised in. Reaching this point is a great honor for me, and I will continue to fulfill my dreams.

Idman.biz

