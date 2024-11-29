Sabah under Berezutski's revolution: Radical moves create tension

Vasiliy Berezutskiy, the new Sabah head coach, has made radical changes to the club since his arrival, sparking significant tension within the team.

According to Idman.biz referencing Sportlife.az, the Russian coach began by implementing a major clean-up within the squad, sidelining certain players and informing them that they were no longer needed.

But the changes didn't stop there – Berezutskiy also decided to change the team's captains, appointing new leaders for the squad. These decisions have reportedly caused serious friction within the club and among the players.

Idman.biz