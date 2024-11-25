Turan Tovuz responds to rumors of Kurban Berdyev’s resignation

Reports in the Russian media claiming that Turan Tovuz head coach Kurban Berdyev has resigned after the 14th round of the Misli Premier League are false.

The press service of the Tovuz-based club told Idman.biz that the news is pure misinformation:

"Kurban Berdyev is currently at the club's base and will be watching the match of the Turan Tovuz reserve team at 3:00 PM."

Russian media alleged that Berdyev had stepped down due to conflicts with club management and even speculated that Dmitri Smirnov, Vasili Berezutski, or Aleksandr Nagorny might replace him.

Turan Tovuz recently played to a 1:1 draw against Sabah in the 14th round of the Premier League.

