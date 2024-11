The head coach of Turan Tovuz, Kurban Berdyev, has reportedly resigned.

According to Idman.biz, citing Russia’s legalbet.ru, the 72-year-old coach decided to leave the club following conflicts with the management. As a result, Berdyev opted to step down from his position, which he had held since June 2024.

Turan Tovuz currently sits in 3rd place in the Misli Premier League after 14 rounds.

Idman.biz