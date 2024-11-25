250th match in the Premier League: Elvin Jamalov reaches milestone

Elvin Jamalov has played his 250th match in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

According to Idman.biz, the Sabah midfielder celebrated his milestone in the 14th round of the Misli Premier League.

The 29-year-old footballer started in the starting lineup for the away match against Turan Tovuz (1-1).

Jamalov, who debuted in the Premier League during the 2013/14 season, has scored 2 goals in his 250 matches. He has played for three teams: 111 matches for Gabala, 43 for Zira, and 96 (2 goals) for Sabah.

Jamalov is the 74th player in the history of the Azerbaijan championships to reach 250 or more matches.

Idman.biz