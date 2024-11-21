24 November 2024
Turan Tovuz captain: "Everyone must step up for success"

Azerbaijan football
21 November 2024 16:19
Turan Tovuz captain: "Everyone must step up for success"

In an interview with Apasport.az, Shahriyar Aliyev, captain of Turan Tovuz, discussed his team's performance and upcoming challenges.

"We played a tough match away against Sabail in the last round," said Aliyev, Idman.biz reports.

"The Premier League is unpredictable, and we've seen teams at the bottom take points from the leaders."

Looking ahead to their next match, he said, "We will face Sabah in front of our home fans. Despite this, it will be a tough match. Sabah is one of the strongest teams in the league, and I would even say the strongest in attack. They also defend reliably. They’ve had great performances in both the league and international competitions. It will be a difficult game, but we will aim for a positive result."

Assessing the team's overall situation, the experienced player noted, "During the national break, our injured players returned, and we've regained our match fitness. We’ve also reviewed our analyses. Our goal is to get stronger every day. Yunis Huseynov has joined the team and is sharing his experience with the players. Everyone is doing their best to achieve success."

On the team's commitment to both league and cup, he added, "To compete in both the league and the cup, you need a strong squad. I don't think we will sacrifice one for the other. Our goal is to succeed in both tournaments, and we will fight until the end."
Reflecting on the national team, he shared, "The national team's defeat affects all of us. None of us wanted to drop to League D. We lost to Estonia away, but I don't think we played badly. We just couldn’t capitalize on our chances. We were also superior to the opponent in the home game. Whether we play for the national team or not, we are all disappointed. We need to overcome this situation, and for that, everyone must step up and contribute. We need to do everything we can to improve our football."

Turan Tovuz will play Sabah in the 14th round of the Misli Premier League on November 24 at Tovuz City Stadium.

Idman.biz

