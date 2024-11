Neftchi is set to make changes to its squad during the summer, with Filip Ozobic's future at the club uncertain.

According to Idman.biz, citing Apasport.az, the 33-year-old midfielder, who represents Azerbaijan despite his Croatian heritage, is expected to leave Neftchi.

Ozobic’s contract with the club runs until June 30, 2025, with the option for the club to extend it. However, it appears the player will not be part of the future plans under head coach Samir Abasov.

