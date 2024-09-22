Sabah against Sabail, Zire on the trip to Sumgait

The seventh round of the Misli Premier League will be concluded today.
The day will start in Baku, Idman.biz reports.
Sabailnwill face Sabah on its own field. Railwaymen, who had a bad start to the season, will try to win against a strong opponent. Sabah aimed for 3 points in order not to fall behind the leaders.
The participants of the European Cup will face each other in Sumgait. Zire will be the guest of the local team. Sumgait, which has shown poor results in the last rounds
Misli Premier League
VII round
September 22
18:00. Sabail - Sabah
Chief referee: Kamal Umudlu
ASCO Arena
20:30. Sumgait - Zire
Chief referee Inqilab Mammadov
Stadium named Mehdi Huseynzade
|
1
|
Qarabag
|
6
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
16-4
|
15
|
2
|
Turan Tovuz
|
7
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
9-4
|
14
|
3
|
Araz-Nakhchivan
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
7-6
|
13
|
4
|
Sabah
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
12-9
|
11
|
5
|
Shamakhi
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
6-3
|
11
|
6
|
Zira
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
9-5
|
9
|
7
|
Sumgait
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
5-7
|
6
|
8
|
Sabail
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
8-10
|
4
|
9
|
Neftchi
|
7
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
2-10
|
4
|
10
|
Kepez
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
2-18
|
0
Scorer: Jesse Sekidika - (Sabah) - 4 goals. Davit Volkov (Zire), Joy Lance Mikels (Sabah) , Leandro Andrade (Qarabag) - 3 goals.
Idman.biz