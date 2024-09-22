Sabah against Sabail, Zire on the trip to Sumgait

The seventh round of the Misli Premier League will be concluded today.

The day will start in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

Sabailnwill face Sabah on its own field. Railwaymen, who had a bad start to the season, will try to win against a strong opponent. Sabah aimed for 3 points in order not to fall behind the leaders.

The participants of the European Cup will face each other in Sumgait. Zire will be the guest of the local team. Sumgait, which has shown poor results in the last rounds

Misli Premier League

VII round

September 22

18:00. Sabail - Sabah

Chief referee: Kamal Umudlu

ASCO Arena

20:30. Sumgait - Zire

Chief referee Inqilab Mammadov

Stadium named Mehdi Huseynzade

1 Qarabag 6 5 0 1 16-4 15 2 Turan Tovuz 7 4 2 1 9-4 14 3 Araz-Nakhchivan 6 4 1 1 7-6 13 4 Sabah 6 3 2 1 12-9 11 5 Shamakhi 6 3 2 1 6-3 11 6 Zira 5 3 0 2 9-5 9 7 Sumgait 6 2 0 4 5-7 6 8 Sabail 6 1 1 4 8-10 4 9 Neftchi 7 0 4 3 2-10 4 10 Kepez 7 0 0 7 2-18 0

Scorer: Jesse Sekidika - (Sabah) - 4 goals. Davit Volkov (Zire), Joy Lance Mikels (Sabah) , Leandro Andrade (Qarabag) - 3 goals.

