22 September 2024
EN

Sabah against Sabail, Zire on the trip to Sumgait

Azerbaijan football
News
22 September 2024 12:47
20
Sabah against Sabail, Zire on the trip to Sumgait

The seventh round of the Misli Premier League will be concluded today.

The day will start in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

Sabailnwill face Sabah on its own field. Railwaymen, who had a bad start to the season, will try to win against a strong opponent. Sabah aimed for 3 points in order not to fall behind the leaders.

The participants of the European Cup will face each other in Sumgait. Zire will be the guest of the local team. Sumgait, which has shown poor results in the last rounds

Misli Premier League
VII round
September 22
18:00. Sabail - Sabah
Chief referee: Kamal Umudlu
ASCO Arena

20:30. Sumgait - Zire
Chief referee Inqilab Mammadov
Stadium named Mehdi Huseynzade

1

Qarabag

6

5

0

1

16-4

15

2

Turan Tovuz

7

4

2

1

9-4

14

3

Araz-Nakhchivan

6

4

1

1

7-6

13

4

Sabah

6

3

2

1

12-9

11

5

Shamakhi

6

3

2

1

6-3

11

6

Zira

5

3

0

2

9-5

9

7

Sumgait

6

2

0

4

5-7

6

8

Sabail

6

1

1

4

8-10

4

9

Neftchi

7

0

4

3

2-10

4

10

Kepez

7

0

0

7

2-18

0

Scorer: Jesse Sekidika - (Sabah) - 4 goals. Davit Volkov (Zire), Joy Lance Mikels (Sabah) , Leandro Andrade (Qarabag) - 3 goals.

Idman.biz

Related news

Emin Mahmudov: "I am no longer the captain of Neftchi"
11:06
Football

Emin Mahmudov: "I am no longer the captain of Neftchi"

Neftchi midfielder shared these thoughts on his social media account
British sports show highlights Qarabag ahead of Europa League Clash - VIDEO
09:21
Football

British sports show highlights Qarabag ahead of Europa League Clash - VIDEO

A question was asked about Qarabag in the program broadcast on the British CBS Sports TV channel
Turan Tovuz - Araz-Nakhchivan: The squads have been announced
21 September 17:48
Football

Turan Tovuz - Araz-Nakhchivan: The squads have been announced

A game will be organized today in the Misli Premier League
Mahir Emreli made his debut, his team lost - PHOTO
21 September 17:22
Football

Mahir Emreli made his debut, his team lost - PHOTO

Emreli was on the field for 55 minutes and was punished with a yellow card in the 90th plus 5th minute
First in a season, 234th in history
21 September 15:15
Football

First in a season, 234th in history

It happened in the match Qarabag - Neftchi of the VII round
Jeyhun Sultanov: "I wouldn't call this club the weakest Neftchi in history"
21 September 13:54
Football

Jeyhun Sultanov: "I wouldn't call this club the weakest Neftchi in history"

"There was no game in the club"

Most read

Carlos Chandia: “This is a yellow card, but it will cost you your jersey”
19 September 18:24
World football

Carlos Chandia: “This is a yellow card, but it will cost you your jersey”

Despite Lionel Messi playing for Argentina in the final, the team could not win due to the referee's stubborn zeal
‘Courtois, the return of number 1’ documentary series launch - VIDEO
20 September 16:01
Football

‘Courtois, the return of number 1’ documentary series launch - VIDEO

"Courtois, the return of number 1”
FIDE: Carlsen accepts G.O.A.T. Award
20 September 15:08
Chess

FIDE: Carlsen accepts G.O.A.T. Award

Carlsen and Polgar received their awards at the gala evening
Ronaldo and Stefano Pioli: Looking Back at Their Past Encounters
19 September 17:53
Football

Ronaldo and Stefano Pioli: Looking Back at Their Past Encounters

Cristiano Ronaldo has never played under Pioli’s direct management