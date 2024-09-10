10 September 2024
Tamkin Khalilzada: "We managed to do everything our coach said in the Champions League"

"It was an exciting and difficult tournament."

Birbasha Baku player Tamkin Khalilzada said this at the welcoming ceremony at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

He commented on the title of the Birbasha Baku club, which represents Azerbaijan in the EMF Champions League. Khalilzada said the players played 7 games in 4 days: "We were fighting in Baku for a month and a half. We had good friendly matches. It is a good thing that all these efforts have paid off. We managed to do everything our coach said in the Champions League. We had injured players. Many of us were already tired. But despite this, we managed to fight until the end. I am happy that we returned to our homeland with a trophy today."

Khalilzada, who was chosen as the best player of the championship, said that this result is not of great importance to him: "For me, this result did not make any difference. The main thing was to get this result as a team."

In the decisive match of the tournament, our representative met BKMK Brno (Czech Republic) and won the Champions League by winning 2:1.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

