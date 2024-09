The champion of Azerbaijan advanced to the EMF Champions League finals.

Birbasha Baku met BKMK Brno (Czech Republic) in the decisive match of the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

The champion of Azerbaijan won 2:1 and became the winner of the Champions League for the first time in their history.

EMF Champions League

Final

September 8

19:00. Birbasha Baku - BKMK Brno (Czech Republic) - 2:1

Goals: Mirmehdi Rzayev, 1. Temkin Khalilzade, 10 - Ondrej Padera, 7.

Idman.biz