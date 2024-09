Ganja Football Club had new appointments.

The team's head coach Azar Bagirov's assistants have been determined, Idman.biz reports.

Rakif Aliyev (analytical coach), Araz Bagirov, Zaur Asadov, and Vugar Mammadov (goalkeeper coach) will help the specialist.

Azar Bagirov replaced Adil Shukurov in this post.

Idman.biz