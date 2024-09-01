1 September 2024
EXPERIENCE of Qarabag opponents in the European Cup

1 September 2024 12:17
66
Qarabag has more European Cup experience than Elfsborg (Sweden) and Bodo Glimt (Norway).

Idman.biz reviewed the playing experience of the opponents of the Aghdam club in continental competitions.

Ajax of the Netherlands, which has the most experience, won 229 victories in 468 matches played in the continental arena. Amsterdammers are already 9th hundred in the number of goals.

FCSB (Romania; 356 matches) and Olympiakos (Greece; 355 matches) have the next indicators according to the number of games, but Tottenham, which has played 263 matches, has achieved better results. With 140 victories, the English club is behind only Ajax from the rivals of Qarabag in this indicator.

Qarabag with 69 victories in 182 matches is ahead of 6 opponents in these indicators.

Bodo Glimt with 39 wins in 81 matches has the least experience.

The two clubs have a negative balance in the ratio of wins and losses. Olympiakos and Malmö have 10 more defeats than victories.

In the table, we present the opponents in order of the number of victories:

O G H M T

Ajax 468 229 100 139 808 – 510

Tottenham 263 140 58 65 513 – 283

Olympiakos 355 139 67 149 468 - 512

Lyon 278 137 59 82 464 - 350

FCSB 356 137 98 121 491 - 463

Malmö 235 87 51 97 312 - 335

Elfsborg 106 48 22 36 174 - 135

Bodo Glimt 81 39 14 28 152 - 106

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz

