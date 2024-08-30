Gurban Gurbanov: "We will meet them in big football"

"For the first time, we will participate in the tournament held in a new format. The number of teams at the main stage has also been increased."

It was said by the head coach of Qarabag Gurban Gurbanov, Idman.biz reports.

The 52-year-old expert evaluated today's draw of the League stage of the Europa League.

An experienced specialist expressed his opinion about the stage to be held in the new format to the press service of the Aghdam club: "Each participant will play at least 8 matches in the European League. This is no less. Azerbaijani opponents include representatives of the Big Five and familiar teams. The opponents we will face for the first time will also be interesting for the fans. We have time until the start of the league stage. It is possible to express a detailed opinion after getting to know all the competitors closely and after a complete analysis. We have to be more careful, more serious. We will play only one match against each opponent. That's why we have to be more careful especially with home matches."

The head coach noted that he was satisfied with the result of the draw: "I am satisfied with the draw." Now, there isn't that much of a difference between most competitors. Any team can get the desired result in a match with any opponent. All our opponents are serious teams. We will prepare for the upcoming matches, we will try to make the team healthier and more ready. I wish our fans good, interesting football. We will try to make them enjoy our games. We will meet them in big football."

Azerbaijani representative is at home against Ajax (Netherlands), Lyon (France), Malmö (Sweden), FCSB (Romania), Tottenham (England), Olympiakos (Greece), Bodo Glimt (Norway) and Elfsborg (Sweden).

Idman.biz