30 August 2024
EN

Gurban Gurbanov: "We will meet them in big football"

Azerbaijan football
News
30 August 2024 17:46
13
Gurban Gurbanov: "We will meet them in big football"

"For the first time, we will participate in the tournament held in a new format. The number of teams at the main stage has also been increased."

It was said by the head coach of Qarabag Gurban Gurbanov, Idman.biz reports.

The 52-year-old expert evaluated today's draw of the League stage of the Europa League.

An experienced specialist expressed his opinion about the stage to be held in the new format to the press service of the Aghdam club: "Each participant will play at least 8 matches in the European League. This is no less. Azerbaijani opponents include representatives of the Big Five and familiar teams. The opponents we will face for the first time will also be interesting for the fans. We have time until the start of the league stage. It is possible to express a detailed opinion after getting to know all the competitors closely and after a complete analysis. We have to be more careful, more serious. We will play only one match against each opponent. That's why we have to be more careful especially with home matches."

The head coach noted that he was satisfied with the result of the draw: "I am satisfied with the draw." Now, there isn't that much of a difference between most competitors. Any team can get the desired result in a match with any opponent. All our opponents are serious teams. We will prepare for the upcoming matches, we will try to make the team healthier and more ready. I wish our fans good, interesting football. We will try to make them enjoy our games. We will meet them in big football."

Azerbaijani representative is at home against Ajax (Netherlands), Lyon (France), Malmö (Sweden), FCSB (Romania), Tottenham (England), Olympiakos (Greece), Bodo Glimt (Norway) and Elfsborg (Sweden).

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Yunis Huseynov evaluated the lot of Qarabag: "It is possible to play"
17:04
Azerbaijan football

Yunis Huseynov evaluated the lot of Qarabag: "It is possible to play"

"None of the teams that will compete in the group stage of the European League are weak."
The opponents of Qarabag have been announced: Ajax, Tottenham, Lion... - DRAW
15:41
Azerbaijan football

The opponents of Qarabag have been announced: Ajax, Tottenham, Lion... - DRAW

The opponents of Qarabag in the League stage of the European League have been announced
A new record in Azerbaijani football - ANALYSIS
13:46
Azerbaijan football

A new record in Azerbaijani football - ANALYSIS

Azerbaijani clubs have set a new record in European Cups
There will be a new appointment in Azerbaijan national team
13:11
Azerbaijan football

There will be a new appointment in Azerbaijan national team

A new appointment will be made in the coaching staff of the Azerbaijan national team
Gabala said goodbye to the Ukrainian football player
12:44
Azerbaijan football

Gabala said goodbye to the Ukrainian football player

The contract with the 29-year-old defender was terminated by mutual agreement
Fernando Santos: "There is no need to make any radical changes" - INTERVIEW - VIDEO
12:27
Azerbaijan football

Fernando Santos: "There is no need to make any radical changes" - INTERVIEW - VIDEO

The press conference of the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, Fernando Santosh, was organized

Most read

Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics
28 August 10:50
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics

Parataekwondo player Royala Fataliyeva will not participate in the competition in the French capital
22 matches in the Conference League: Trabzonspor home test
29 August 14:27
World football

22 matches in the Conference League: Trabzonspor home test

The return matches of the playoffs in the Conference League will be concluded today
The football player who lost consciousness died
28 August 16:37
World football

The football player who lost consciousness died

A heart rhythm disorder was detected in the football player who was brought to the hospital
Paris 2024: Jahan Musayev's opponent has been determined
29 August 17:57
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Jahan Musayev's opponent has been determined

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue