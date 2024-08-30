30 August 2024
There will be a new appointment in Azerbaijan national team

Azerbaijan football
News
30 August 2024
There will be a new appointment in Azerbaijan national team

A new appointment will be made in the coaching staff of the Azerbaijan national team.

It was announced by the head coach of the national team, Fernando Santos, Idman.biz reports.

He said at the press conference held today in the administrative building of AFFA that a local coach will be appointed to the team: "Of course, there will be a local coach. This is important for us. It is important to have a local coach in every national team. Maybe we will announce it before the next match."

Until some time ago, Arif Asadov was the local coach in the coaching staff of the national team. This position is vacant after his resignation.

