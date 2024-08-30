30 August 2024
EN

First LIST by Fernando Santos

Azerbaijan football
News
30 August 2024 12:24
50
First LIST by Fernando Santos

The team of the Azerbaijan national team has been announced.

The head coach of Azerbaijan team, Fernando Santus, announced the list of players he called up for the League of Nations games at a specially organized press conference, Idman.biz reports.

The Portuguese specialist has included 24 players in the team he defined for the first time "behind the steering wheel" of our national team. These players will be at Santosh's disposal in the matches against Sweden on September 5 in Baku and Slovakia on September 8 in Košice.

Goalkeepers: Rza Jafarov (Neftchi), Mehdi Jannatov (Sumgait); Yusif Imanov (Sabah);

Defenders: Badavi Huseynov, Elvin Jafarguliyev, Bahlul Mustafazade, Toral Bayramov, Abbas Huseynov (all Qarabag), Kismat Aliyev, Jeyhun Nuriyev (both Zire), Rahil Mammadov (Radom, Poland), Amin Seydiyev, (Sabah), Shahriyar Aliyev (Turan Tovuz) ;

Midfielders: Aleksey Isayev (Qarabag) , Elvin Jamalov (both Sabah) , Joshgun Diniyev (Bandırmaspor, Turkiye), Emin Mahmudov (Neftchi) , Ozan Jan Kökcü (HİK, Finland), Emil Mustafayev ( Police, Ukraine), Khayal Najafov (Turan Tovuz) ;

Forwards: Rustam Ahmadzade (Zire) , Nariman Akhundzade (Qarabag), Renat Dadashov (Ankaragucu, Turkiye), Ramil Sheydayev (Neftchi).

Azerbaijan national team will start the training camp from September 2.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Gurban Gurbanov: "We will meet them in big football"
17:46
Azerbaijan football

Gurban Gurbanov: "We will meet them in big football"

"For the first time, we will participate in the tournament held in a new format."
Yunis Huseynov evaluated the lot of Qarabag: "It is possible to play"
17:04
Azerbaijan football

Yunis Huseynov evaluated the lot of Qarabag: "It is possible to play"

"None of the teams that will compete in the group stage of the European League are weak."
The opponents of Qarabag have been announced: Ajax, Tottenham, Lion... - DRAW
15:41
Azerbaijan football

The opponents of Qarabag have been announced: Ajax, Tottenham, Lion... - DRAW

The opponents of Qarabag in the League stage of the European League have been announced
A new record in Azerbaijani football - ANALYSIS
13:46
Azerbaijan football

A new record in Azerbaijani football - ANALYSIS

Azerbaijani clubs have set a new record in European Cups
There will be a new appointment in Azerbaijan national team
13:11
Azerbaijan football

There will be a new appointment in Azerbaijan national team

A new appointment will be made in the coaching staff of the Azerbaijan national team
Gabala said goodbye to the Ukrainian football player
12:44
Azerbaijan football

Gabala said goodbye to the Ukrainian football player

The contract with the 29-year-old defender was terminated by mutual agreement

Most read

Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics
28 August 10:50
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics

Parataekwondo player Royala Fataliyeva will not participate in the competition in the French capital
22 matches in the Conference League: Trabzonspor home test
29 August 14:27
World football

22 matches in the Conference League: Trabzonspor home test

The return matches of the playoffs in the Conference League will be concluded today
The football player who lost consciousness died
28 August 16:37
World football

The football player who lost consciousness died

A heart rhythm disorder was detected in the football player who was brought to the hospital
Paris 2024: Jahan Musayev's opponent has been determined
29 August 17:57
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Jahan Musayev's opponent has been determined

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue