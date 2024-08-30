First LIST by Fernando Santos

The team of the Azerbaijan national team has been announced.

The head coach of Azerbaijan team, Fernando Santus, announced the list of players he called up for the League of Nations games at a specially organized press conference, Idman.biz reports.

The Portuguese specialist has included 24 players in the team he defined for the first time "behind the steering wheel" of our national team. These players will be at Santosh's disposal in the matches against Sweden on September 5 in Baku and Slovakia on September 8 in Košice.

Goalkeepers: Rza Jafarov (Neftchi), Mehdi Jannatov (Sumgait); Yusif Imanov (Sabah);

Defenders: Badavi Huseynov, Elvin Jafarguliyev, Bahlul Mustafazade, Toral Bayramov, Abbas Huseynov (all Qarabag), Kismat Aliyev, Jeyhun Nuriyev (both Zire), Rahil Mammadov (Radom, Poland), Amin Seydiyev, (Sabah), Shahriyar Aliyev (Turan Tovuz) ;

Midfielders: Aleksey Isayev (Qarabag) , Elvin Jamalov (both Sabah) , Joshgun Diniyev (Bandırmaspor, Turkiye), Emin Mahmudov (Neftchi) , Ozan Jan Kökcü (HİK, Finland), Emil Mustafayev ( Police, Ukraine), Khayal Najafov (Turan Tovuz) ;

Forwards: Rustam Ahmadzade (Zire) , Nariman Akhundzade (Qarabag), Renat Dadashov (Ankaragucu, Turkiye), Ramil Sheydayev (Neftchi).

Azerbaijan national team will start the training camp from September 2.

Idman.biz