30 August 2024
EN

Earnings with Zire - UEFA rating

Azerbaijan football
News
30 August 2024 09:30
24
There have been changes in the UEFA ranking of countries.

It was caused by the results of the last day of the second leg of the play-offs of the European Cup, Idman.biz reports.

After the matches in the Europa League and the Conference League, the score and position of some countries have changed. Zire defeated Omonia at home with a score of 1:0.

This earned Azerbaijan 0.250 points. But Azerbaijan's place in the list has not changed. With 19,125 points, Azerbaijan maintained its 26th place in Europe.

The current season's earnings are 2,375. Zire got 1.250, Qarabag 0.750, Sabah 0.250, and Sumgait 0.125 points for the country rating.

The table is headed by England - 89,303 points.

Idman.biz

