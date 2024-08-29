29 August 2024
EN

CALENDAR of Qarabag

Azerbaijan football
News
29 August 2024 17:04
51
The match days of the League stage of the Europe League, in which Azerbaijan's champion Qarabag will also participate, are known.

Each team will play at least 8 more games in the new format tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani representative will hold 6 matches this year and two in 2025. The main stage will start on September 25-26.

The year 2024

I round
September 25-26

II round
October 3

III round
October 24

IV round
November 7

V round
November 28

VI round
December 12

The year 2025

VII round
January 23

VIII round
January 30

