CALENDAR of Qarabag

The match days of the League stage of the Europe League, in which Azerbaijan's champion Qarabag will also participate, are known.
Each team will play at least 8 more games in the new format tournament, Idman.biz reports.
Azerbaijani representative will hold 6 matches this year and two in 2025. The main stage will start on September 25-26.
The year 2024
I round
September 25-26
II round
October 3
III round
October 24
IV round
November 7
V round
November 28
VI round
December 12
The year 2025
VII round
January 23
VIII round
January 30
Idman.biz