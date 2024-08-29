CALENDAR of Qarabag

The match days of the League stage of the Europe League, in which Azerbaijan's champion Qarabag will also participate, are known.

Each team will play at least 8 more games in the new format tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani representative will hold 6 matches this year and two in 2025. The main stage will start on September 25-26.

The year 2024

I round

September 25-26

II round

October 3

III round

October 24

IV round

November 7

V round

November 28

VI round

December 12

The year 2025

VII round

January 23

VIII round

January 30

Idman.biz