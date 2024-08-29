In the dry lane

Qarabag has faced a strange situation in recent years.

Gurban Gurbanov's students are experiencing an unsuccessful streak, Idman.biz reports.

The champion of Azerbaijan has suffered three straight defeats. This black lane started in Zagreb.

In the playoffs of the Champions League, the Aghdam players, who conceded three unanswered goals to Dinamo, lost against Turan Tovuz in the Premier League - 0:1. The Croatian champion also won the return match with two goals without conceding a goal in the trip to Baku, just like Tovuz.

The black and dry streak of the champion, who lost without scoring in the last three matches and conceded six balls in total, happened after the visit to Bulgaria. After defeating Ludogorets 7:2, our representative lost the way to the opponent's goal after that high-scoring match.

Qarabag will play its next match in the Premier League against Zire on September 1.

Idman.biz