MILLIONS won and lost by Qarabag

It became known how much it cost Qarabag to say goodbye to the Champions League.

Azerbaijani representative, who lost to Dinamo Zagreb, missed the chance to get 18.62 million euros by qualifying for the League stage, Idman.biz reports.

Playing at the same stage of the Europa League will bring 4.31 million euros to the Agdam club. It means that the loss in the playoffs cost 14.31 million. This is equal to approximately 27 million 70 thousand manats.

In the main stage of the European League, each victory will bring 450,000 euros, and a draw will bring 150,000 euros. These figures are equal to 2.1 million and 700 thousand in the Champions League.

