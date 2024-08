Zire will play its next match in the Conference League.

Rashad Sadigov's team will host Omonia in the return match of the playoffs, Idman.biz reports.

Eagles, who conceded 6 unanswered goals in Cyprus, must perform a miracle in order not to stop the fight. The match will start at 20:00.

Conference League

Playoffs

Answer game

August 29

20:00. Zire - Omonia

Referee: Vitalijs Spasjoņņikovs (Latvia)

Baku. Dalga Arena

First match – 0:6

Idman.biz