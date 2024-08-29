Serbia and Slovakia advanced, Azerbaijan is on the 26th place - UEFA rating

There have been changes in the UEFA ranking of countries.

It was caused by the results of the second day of the return games of the play-offs of the European Cup, Idman.biz reports.

After the Champions League and Europa League matches, the score and position of some countries have changed. Serbia and Slovakia have made progress.

As Qarabag lost at home to Dinamo Zagreb with a score of 0:2, Azerbaijan's score remained unchanged. The place of our country in the list has not changed. With 18,875 points, Azerbaijan ranks 26th in Europe.

The current season's earnings are 2,125. Zire got 1,000, Qarabag 0,750, Sabah 0,250, and Sumgait 0,125 points for the country rating.

The table is headed by England - 89,303 points.

Idman.biz