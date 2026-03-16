Musa Gurbanli reaches 100 Premier League games milestone

Qarabag forward Musa Gurbanli has reached a significant milestone in his career, making his 100th appearance in the Azerbaijan Premier League, Idman.Biz reports.

According to the official website of the Professional Football League, the landmark came during the 24th round of the championship when Gurbanli came off the bench in the 85th minute of Qarabag’s 3:1 away victory against Zira.

The 22-year-old striker is also widely known as the son of Qarabag’s long-serving head coach Gurban Gurbanov, one of the most influential figures in Azerbaijani football. Under his father’s leadership, Qarabag have dominated domestic football for years and regularly represented the country in European competitions.

Gurbanli made his Premier League debut in the 2020/2021 season and has played for only two clubs in Azerbaijan’s top division. Most of his appearances have come for Qarabag, where he has featured in 91 matches and scored 41 goals, while he also played nine games for Zira, scoring once.

With 42 goals in 100 league matches, the striker has established himself as one of the most productive young forwards in Azerbaijani football. His milestone appearance also places him among the growing list of players to reach the 100-game mark in the history of the Azerbaijan Premier League, where he became the 452nd footballer to do so.