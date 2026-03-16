Qarabag deny rumours of multiple departures at the end of the season + VIDEO

Qarabag have dismissed reports suggesting that several players could leave the club at the end of the current season.
Speculation had linked a number of first-team players with potential departures, including goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski, central defenders Bahlul Mustafazade and Sami Mmae, midfielders Oleksii Kashchuk and Emmanuel Addai, as well as forward Ramil Sheydayev.
In response to an inquiry from Idman.Biz, the Azerbaijani champions rejected the claims and insisted that all of the players mentioned remain under contract with the club.
“At the moment all players in our squad have valid contracts with Qarabag,” the club said in a statement. “If any decision is made to part ways with a player, the public will be informed through official channels. At this stage all the players mentioned are training with the team and their contracts remain active”.
Qarabag have been the dominant force in Azerbaijani football in recent years and regularly represent the country in European competitions. The club are currently second in the domestic league standings with 52 points as the season enters its decisive phase.
View this post on Instagram
Azerbaijan appoint Rui Jorge as U20 head coach ahead of 2027 World Cup
Portuguese coach to lead youth team as hosts prepare for tournament co-organised with Uzbekistan
Turan Tovuz goalkeeper’s clean sheet run ends in Azerbaijan Premier League
Sergey Samokun concedes first goal of the season after 812-minute streak
Musa Gurbanli reaches 100 Premier League games milestone
Son of Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov marks landmark appearance in Azerbaijan’s top flight
Qarabag part ways with midfielder Chris Kouakou as move to Norway agreed
Ivorian player set to join Sarpsborg 04 after brief spell with Azerbaijani champions
UEFA holds strategic communications seminar in Baku under Grow programme - PHOTO
AFFA hosts two-day event focused on strengthening communication strategies for national associations
Makhachev to face Ian Garry at UFC 329 in Saudi Arabia
Welterweight champion set for high-profile bout on 30 May
Napoli Confirm Permanent Signing of Rasmus Højlund from Manchester United
Italian club moves to secure Danish striker after impressive loan spell under Antonio Conte
Shevchenko returns to Milan training base for special visit
Ukrainian legend meets Allegri and current squad during emotional reunion with former club