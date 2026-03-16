Qarabag deny rumours of multiple departures at the end of the season + VIDEO

Qarabag have dismissed reports suggesting that several players could leave the club at the end of the current season.

Speculation had linked a number of first-team players with potential departures, including goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski, central defenders Bahlul Mustafazade and Sami Mmae, midfielders Oleksii Kashchuk and Emmanuel Addai, as well as forward Ramil Sheydayev.

In response to an inquiry from Idman.Biz, the Azerbaijani champions rejected the claims and insisted that all of the players mentioned remain under contract with the club.

“At the moment all players in our squad have valid contracts with Qarabag,” the club said in a statement. “If any decision is made to part ways with a player, the public will be informed through official channels. At this stage all the players mentioned are training with the team and their contracts remain active”.

Qarabag have been the dominant force in Azerbaijani football in recent years and regularly represent the country in European competitions. The club are currently second in the domestic league standings with 52 points as the season enters its decisive phase.