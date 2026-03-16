16 March 2026
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Turan Tovuz goalkeeper’s clean sheet run ends in Azerbaijan Premier League

Azerbaijan football
News
16 March 2026 13:43
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Turan Tovuz goalkeeper’s clean sheet run ends in Azerbaijan Premier League

The impressive clean sheet run of Turan Tovuz’s goalkeeper in the Azerbaijan Premier League has come to an end after more than eight hundred minutes without conceding, Idman.Biz reports.

According to the official website of the Professional Football League, Sergey Samokun let in his first goal of the season during Turan Tovuz’s 1:1 away draw against Kapaz in the 24th round of the Misli Premier League.

Samokun’s streak was broken in the 55th minute when Rahman Hajiyev scored for Kapaz. Prior to that moment, the Russian goalkeeper had kept his net untouched for 812 consecutive minutes, including two clean sheets at the end of last season and six during the current campaign.

The last time Samokun conceded in the league had been on 10 May 2025 in a home match against Neftchi, when Dembo Darbo scored in the 32nd minute during Turan Tovuz’s 1:2 defeat.

With this run, Samokun became the ninth goalkeeper in the history of Azerbaijan’s top division to record a clean sheet streak of 800 minutes or more. The all-time record remains with Nizami Sadiqov of Turan, who once went 1,106 minutes without conceding.

Idman.Biz
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