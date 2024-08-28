5 match PUNISHMENT to Elmar Bakhshiyev

The perpetrators of what happened in the Araz-Nakhchivan - Neftchi match of the IV round of the Azerbaijan Premier League were punished.

AFFA's Disciplinary Committee gave a legal evaluation of what happened, Idman.biz reports.

The head coach of Araz-Nakhchivan club Elmar Bakhshiyev received a red card for insulting the opponent in the 90th + 5th minute of the match. He was suspended for 5 matches with 3 matches suspensions. Araz-Nakhchivan was fined 4000 manats. The trial period is set for 3 months.

The administrator of the home team Huseynkhalil Orucoglu tried to put physical pressure on the rival football player after receiving a red card for insulting the opponent. He was suspended for 5 matches, 2 of which were conditional, and the club was fined 4,000 manats.

Araz-Nakhchivan will pay 700 manats for receiving yellow cards for 4 players. Neftchi, whose 6 players received yellow cards, lost 700 manats. Neftchi was warned due to the fact that fans of the Baku club used massive insults against the opposing football players, and this happened for the first time in the current season.

Idman.biz