Bahlul Mustafazade: "We don't want to repeat our mistakes in the last match"

"An important and serious match awaits us tomorrow"

Idman.biz informs that Qarabag player Bahlul Mustafazade said it at the press conference held before the second leg of the Champions League playoff round against Dinamo (Zagreb).

The 27-year-old defender said that we will try to do our best tomorrow: "We don't want to repeat our mistakes from the last game. Of course, this is football, it can be wrong. However, we are quietly preparing for the match. There is no pressure."

The match between Qarabag and Dinamo will start tomorrow at 20:45.

