27 August 2024
The opponent of Qarabag in the current season: 5 out of 24 - STATISTICS

27 August 2024 13:19
26
Dinamo, which will play the return match against Qarabag in Baku in the Champions League playoffs, has played 5 official matches in the current season. 4 of them were in the Croatian championship, and 1 was in the continental competition against Aghdam in Zagreb.

Idman.biz takes into account the statistical indicators of Dinamo football players in these 5 matches.

24 players appeared in these 5 games, 10 of them legionnaires. However, only 5 of them - strikers Sandro Kulenovic and Arber Khoca, midfielder Petar Susic, defender Sami Mae and goalkeeper Ivan Nevistic - participated in all games. Among them, only the goalkeeper spent all the games on the field without being replaced. Among others, Samy Mmaee, who has been on the field the most - 428 minutes.

7 out of 15 goals of Dinamo are scored by Sandro Kulenovic. The Croatian forward scored 2 of these goals in the Champions League match where he was on the field for 27 minutes, and 5 in the national championship. Kulenovic scored a double in 3 matches. Arber Khoja, the German-born Kosovar forward of the Albanian national team, and Stefan Ristovski, the captain of the North Macedonian national team, have distinguished themselves twice each. Croatian forwards Marko Pjatca and Dario Špikic and French defenders Ronel Pierre-Gabriel and Kevin Théophile-Catrin scored 1 goal each.

Midfielder Martin Baturina participated in 4 out of 7 goals with accurate passes. Local striker Bruno Petkovic and Colombian forward Juan Cordoba helped their teammates to score twice each.

In 5 matches, the team saw 7 yellow cards, 2 of which went to Samy Mmaee.

Dinamo, which beat Qarabag at home with a score of 3:0, will play the return match tomorrow in Baku.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz

