Former player of Dinamo: "Qarabag will attack like lions"

"Now Qarabag will attack like lions. That's why they are called Azerbaijani lions."

Branko Strupar, former football player of Dinamo Zagreb, said it, Idman.biz reports.

He announced his expectations for the Champions League match between Qarabag and Dinamo tomorrow: "But I think that the 3:0 victory in the first game is a serious advantage. I think that will be enough. But to pass the stage, you need to play smart and disciplined. What is important is to pass Qarabag. This is the main goal. We know that Qarabag is a good team. The result in the first game does not reflect the real situation at all. We have to take into account how they played in the first match."

Strupar also advised Dinamo: "You need to play carefully. When the opponent is frustrated, he can become angry. The first meeting could have been completely different. They are very upset that they did not score in Zagreb. The opponent is hungry for victory and sensation. But Dinamo is not Ludogorets, but a more serious and strong team."

The return match between Qarabag and Dinamo will be held tomorrow.

Idman.biz