26 August 2024
EN

Sergey Yakirovich: "Qarabag's attack is much stronger than the defense"

Azerbaijan football
News
26 August 2024 18:06
13
Sergey Yakirovich: "Qarabag's attack is much stronger than the defense"

"We are waiting for a tough match in difficult weather conditions."

It was said by the head coach of Dinamo Zagreb Sergey Yakirovic, Idman.biz reports.

The experienced specialist expressed his opinion on the eve of the second leg of the Champions League play-off with Qarabag: "No matter how difficult our work is in such weather, we will come out to continue the fight in the Champions League. Qarabag is a very serious team. They showed what they can do in the first meeting. Sometimes we were lucky in the match in Zagreb. We have to be more careful in defense. Because the opponent will start pressing from the first minutes."

Speaking on the eve of the trip to Baku, the specialist also touched on the preparation: "We prepared for this match in the same way as for other games. We took the last match as an example. We felt the opponent on the field. We understand what they are capable of and what we can hope for. The attack of Qarabag is much stronger than the defense line. This is our chance. They will take a big risk and we will be able to create a threat on the counter-attack."

The match between Qarabag and Dinamo will be held on August 28.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

The referees of the game Qarabag - Dinamo have been announced
13:41
Azerbaijan football

The referees of the game Qarabag - Dinamo have been announced

Referees from England have been appointed for the match between the champions of Azerbaijan and Croatia
Dinamo will come to Baku with injured players
13:12
Azerbaijan football

Dinamo will come to Baku with injured players

Dinamo Zagreb, the opponent of Qarabag in the Champions League playoff stage, will come to Baku with a full team
Richard Almeida reached 250th with Qarabag
12:04
Azerbaijan football

Richard Almeida reached 250th with Qarabag

The anniversary of the 35-year-old midfielder coincided with the IV round of the Azerbaijan Premier League
Gurban Gurbanov's EARNINGS in Europe
10:56
Azerbaijan football

Gurban Gurbanov's EARNINGS in Europe

The list of the strongest coaches in the world has been announced
Vice-president of Turan Tovuz: "We expected this from Berdiyev"
25 August 17:07
Azerbaijan football

Vice-president of Turan Tovuz: "We expected this from Berdiyev"

"The main goal is to qualify for the European cups."
UEFA has paid the Azerbaijani clubs
25 August 13:47
Azerbaijan football

UEFA has paid the Azerbaijani clubs

The payment was made to Zire in the Europa League, Sumgait (full payment) and Sabah in the Conference League

Most read

Christoph Daum has died
25 August 11:55
World football

Christoph Daum has died

The well-known German head coach Christoph Daum has died
World Championship: Nazrin, Gunay and Zahra on the podium
24 August 09:00
Wrestling

World Championship: Nazrin, Gunay and Zahra on the podium

The U-17 World Wrestling Championship continues in Amman, the capital of Jordan
POST about Yaylagul Ramazanova from IOC - VIDEO - PHOTO
24 August 09:25
Archery

POST about Yaylagul Ramazanova from IOC - VIDEO - PHOTO

"Heart of a champion, strength of a mother"
A successful start from the champion
24 August 10:04
World football

A successful start from the champion

The 2024/2025 season has started in the German Bundesliga