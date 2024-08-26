Sergey Yakirovich: "Qarabag's attack is much stronger than the defense"

"We are waiting for a tough match in difficult weather conditions."

It was said by the head coach of Dinamo Zagreb Sergey Yakirovic, Idman.biz reports.

The experienced specialist expressed his opinion on the eve of the second leg of the Champions League play-off with Qarabag: "No matter how difficult our work is in such weather, we will come out to continue the fight in the Champions League. Qarabag is a very serious team. They showed what they can do in the first meeting. Sometimes we were lucky in the match in Zagreb. We have to be more careful in defense. Because the opponent will start pressing from the first minutes."

Speaking on the eve of the trip to Baku, the specialist also touched on the preparation: "We prepared for this match in the same way as for other games. We took the last match as an example. We felt the opponent on the field. We understand what they are capable of and what we can hope for. The attack of Qarabag is much stronger than the defense line. This is our chance. They will take a big risk and we will be able to create a threat on the counter-attack."

The match between Qarabag and Dinamo will be held on August 28.

Idman.biz