Dinamo will come to Baku with injured players

Dinamo Zagreb, the opponent of Qarabag in the Champions League playoff stage, will come to Baku with a full team.

Head coach Sergey Yakirovich has decided to bring the injured players to the return match, Idman.biz reports.

Stefan Ristovski and Ariyan Ademi will be part of the team that will visit Azerbaijan for the meeting on August 28. Ristovski, who was injured in the first match, will not play in Baku. The decision about Ademi will be made on the day of the match. The condition of Sami Mmae, who received a strong blow to the face in the championship match with Goritsa, has also been clarified. A player who is not seriously injured can wear a uniform against Qarabag.

Qarabag - Dinamo match , which will be held on August 28, will start at 20:45.

Idman.biz