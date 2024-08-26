Richard Almeida reached 250th with Qarabag

Richard Almeida played his 250th match in the Azerbaijan championships with the jersey of Qarabag.

The anniversary of the 35-year-old midfielder coincided with the IV round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

He appeared in the home match with Turan Tovuz (0:1). Richard scored 51 goals in 250 matches.

Almeida's debut was on August 5, 2012. He won a chance in the away match with Inter (now Shamakhi) (1:1).

Richard entered the history of Azerbaijan championships as the 5th player who played 250 or more matches in the same club. The absolute record in this indicator belongs to his former teammate Maxim Medvedev - 376 matches. Gara Garayev and Aslan Karimov also left behind 250 in Qarabag, Rahid Amirguliyev in Khazar Lankaran.

Idman.biz