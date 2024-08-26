26 August 2024
EN

Gurban Gurbanov's EARNINGS in Europe

Azerbaijan football
News
26 August 2024 10:56
The list of the strongest coaches in the world has been announced.

The list includes the 500 most powerful experts on the planet, Idman.biz reports.

The only Azerbaijani in the table is Gurban Gurbanov. The head coach of Qarabag has 1675 points. He is 133rd in the world.

The remaining part of the current season of the European Cups earned him 2 points. However, this gain was not enough for a change in position.

The Russian head coach of Turan Tovuz Kurban Berdiyev is 57th in the world with 1790 points. The specialist, who lost six points, fell 3 places.

Fernando Santus, who coaches our national team, is 185th in the list with 1624 points. The Portuguese, whose points remained unchanged, took a step back.

Head coach of Neftchi Roman Grigorchuk rose to the 422nd place. One step ahead, the Ukrainian added one point to his account - 1482.

The list is headed by Pep Guardiola, the coach of Manchester City with 2243 points.

Idman.biz

