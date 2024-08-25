25 August 2024
EN

UEFA has paid the Azerbaijani clubs

Azerbaijan football
News
25 August 2024 13:47
15
Payments allocated by UEFA for Premier League clubs participating in European Cups (Europa League, Conference League) in the 2024/2025 season have been transferred to the accounts of the respective clubs through the mediation of AFFA.

AFFA has published information about this, Idman.biz reports.

The payment was made to Zire in the Europa League, Sumgait (full payment) and Sabah in the Conference League.

Zire - 349,600 euros
Sabah - 174,600 euros
Sumgait - 524,600 euros

Sumgait stopped fighting in the II and Sabah III qualifying stages of the Conference League. Zire, which started the struggle from the European League, continues its performance in the playoffs of the Conference League.

Idman.biz

