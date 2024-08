The ranking table of Europe's top teams has been announced.

The list includes 400 clubs of the continent, Idman.biz reports.

Four teams of Azerbaijan are among the best. Qarabag ranked 59th with 279 points.

Neftchi is 250th with 19 points, Sabah is 275th with 15 points. Zire with 11 points is 299th.

The table is headed by Real - 2362 points.

Idman.biz