23 August 2024
EN

Aslan Karimov: Zire makes mistakes in youth football

Azerbaijan football
News
23 August 2024 13:08
19
Aslan Karimov: Zire makes mistakes in youth football

"The defeat was not unexpected."

Aslan Karimov, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He commented on the 0:6 defeat of Zire against Omonia in Cyprus in the first games of the Conference League playoffs. The 52-year-old specialist said that the score was unexpected for him, not the loss: "It is incorrect to say that Zire played well after this result. But the skill level of the opponent could not be seen even in the match with Qarabag. Maybe there was a stronger club than the representative of Agdam in front of us. Because they showed great skill in the center of the field with small passes and understanding each other. As a result, the inexperience of our players was visible. If we look at some of the goals that have been scored on our door, we can see this clearly. It even happened that sometimes I created these episodes myself for our opponent."

According to Karimov, the obvious strength of the opponent was reflected in the score: "There were many mistakes. Even an experienced player like Renato Ruan tried to clear the ball in the 3rd or 4th goal but failed. Fuad Bayramov also "gifted" the ball to the opponent instead of removing it. These mistakes happen in youth football. Such mistakes cannot be allowed. Their inability to overcome excitement put the players in a difficult situation. Of course, the opponent did not forgive the mistakes and our big defeat was inevitable."

The return match between the teams will take place on August 29 in Baku.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Araz-Nakhchivan football player underwent an operation
10:55
Azerbaijan football

Araz-Nakhchivan football player underwent an operation

Jatoba will return to Baku on August 27
Zire lost, Azerbaijan's position has not changed - UEFA rating
10:28
Azerbaijan football

Zire lost, Azerbaijan's position has not changed - UEFA rating

There have been changes in the UEFA ranking of countries
Zire lost in Cyprus - VIDEO
22 August 22:50
Azerbaijan football

Zire lost in Cyprus - VIDEO

Zire played its next match in the European Cup
Kepez has transferred a Brazilian midfielder
22 August 17:55
Azerbaijan football

Kepez has transferred a Brazilian midfielder

A 1+1 year contract was signed with the 23-year-old midfielder
What awaits Azerbaijan national team in September?
22 August 16:47
Azerbaijan football

What awaits Azerbaijan national team in September?

The cost of the matches of the Azerbaijan national team in September has been announced
Jeyhun Sultanov: Zire will get a good result"
22 August 16:18
Azerbaijan football

Jeyhun Sultanov: Zire will get a good result"

"In my opinion, the fate of the couple will be decided in Baku"

Most read

40 Azerbaijani chess players in the European Championship
20 August 18:49
Chess

40 Azerbaijani chess players in the European Championship

On August 22, the European chess championship among children and teenagers will start in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic
The goal of Qarabag Zagreb - 25&70
20 August 17:18
Azerbaijan football

The goal of Qarabag Zagreb - 25&70

Qarabag, which will be the guest of Dinamo Zagreb in the playoffs of the Champions League, is on the threshold of two jubilees
Serious loss in Qarabag
21 August 09:58
Azerbaijan football

Serious loss in Qarabag

Julio Romao will not wear a uniform in the return match of the Champions League playoffs
Qarabag: for the first time after 2463 days
21 August 14:45
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag: for the first time after 2463 days

Dinamo Zagreb was the second team to beat Qarabag by a big score in the Champions League