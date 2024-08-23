Aslan Karimov: Zire makes mistakes in youth football

"The defeat was not unexpected."

Aslan Karimov, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He commented on the 0:6 defeat of Zire against Omonia in Cyprus in the first games of the Conference League playoffs. The 52-year-old specialist said that the score was unexpected for him, not the loss: "It is incorrect to say that Zire played well after this result. But the skill level of the opponent could not be seen even in the match with Qarabag. Maybe there was a stronger club than the representative of Agdam in front of us. Because they showed great skill in the center of the field with small passes and understanding each other. As a result, the inexperience of our players was visible. If we look at some of the goals that have been scored on our door, we can see this clearly. It even happened that sometimes I created these episodes myself for our opponent."

According to Karimov, the obvious strength of the opponent was reflected in the score: "There were many mistakes. Even an experienced player like Renato Ruan tried to clear the ball in the 3rd or 4th goal but failed. Fuad Bayramov also "gifted" the ball to the opponent instead of removing it. These mistakes happen in youth football. Such mistakes cannot be allowed. Their inability to overcome excitement put the players in a difficult situation. Of course, the opponent did not forgive the mistakes and our big defeat was inevitable."

The return match between the teams will take place on August 29 in Baku.

