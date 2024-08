Araz-Nakhchivan player Carlos Jatoba underwent an operation.

It was announced by the press service of the Premier League club, Idman.biz reports.

The midfielder underwent an operation on the achilles tendon in Istanbul, Turkiye. The surgical intervention performed by the doctor of the Turkish national team, Berkin Toker, at the Fulya Acıbadem hospital was successful. Jatoba will return to Baku on August 27.

The midfielder wore a uniform in the first game of the season against Qarabag.

Idman.biz