22 August 2024
Jeyhun Sultanov: Zire will get a good result

22 August 2024 16:18
"You can't speak optimistically when it's the first encounter."

Jeyhun Sultanov, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He evaluated the meeting of Zire with Omonia within the framework of the first games of the playoff stage of the Conference League. Sultanov said that Rashad Sadigov's team will get a good result in today's match:

"In my opinion, the fate of the couple will be decided in Baku. I believe that the main desire of Rashad Sadigov is to get a good result in the trip with Omonia and put the last point in Baku. Looking at the last games of Zire, it seems that it is on the rise. I want at least a draw."

The match between Omonia and Zira will take place today at 21:00 Baku time.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

