Invincible Zire on the trip to Cyprus

Zire will play its next match in the European Cup.

Rashad Sadigov's team will meet Omonia, Idman.biz reports.

The first match of the Conference League playoffs will take place in Cyprus. Zire, which is undefeated away from home this season, will try to succeed at the opponent's field this time as well.

The return match between the teams will take place on August 29 in Baku.

Conference League

Playoff stage

First match

August 22

21:00. Omonia (Cyprus) - Zire

Referee: Yuri Frischer (Estonia)

Nicosia. GSP Stadium

Idman.biz