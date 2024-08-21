Qarabag: for the first time after 2463 days

Dinamo Zagreb was the second team to beat Qarabag by a big score in the Champions League.

So far the Aghdams have lost twice to Chelsea in the Champions League only in the group stage of the 2017-2018 season - 0:6, 0:4, Idman.biz reports.

On November 22, 2017, Azerbaijan team suffered a heavy defeat from Zagreb in the most prestigious continental club tournament, 2463 days after losing 0:4 to the Londoners at home.

Of the 24 victories of Gurban Gurbanov's team in 56 games in the Champions League, 9 of matches were big scores.

Dinamo won 3:0 against Qarabag in the first playoff match of the Champions League in Zagreb.

Idman.biz