Neftchi official: "It is impossible to make a statement about Gara Garayev continuing with us" - INTERVIEW

"This format was unexpected for you too"

It was said by Rustam Afsarli, media coordinator of Neftchi, Idman.biz reports.

The official of the team said that the press conference was planned a long time ago: "This issue has nothing to do with the results of the team. We will try to organize such press conferences 2-3 times a month and talk about the state of the coma. Questions are coming from various media outlets during the week and sometimes these questions are not answered. That's why we decided to increase such conferences."

- Why did Rustam Afsarli appear before the journalists at the first press conference?

- This is one of my job instructions. Communicating with the press, communicating club policy to the public in the correct form is my main job. It is important for us to communicate the activities and priorities of the club to the society. The head coach can answer the necessary information about the club. You can do this once a week after the game. You can talk to the head coach about team building and field work.

- If Neftchi fails to qualify for the European Cup at the end of the season, will Rustam Afsarli take the responsibility?

- Neftchi will qualify for the European Cup. The head coach is responsible for the performance of the team. I think at the end of the season, regardless of the result, each of us will have.

- Officials of the club are not present at today's press conference. One of the main issues is related to the exit. How would you rate the situation in this regard?

- ⁠The strategy of the club goes in 3 directions. Building the A team and working with the fans. These should form unity with each other. The main issue is club infrastructure. A lot has been done in a short time. For now, the first floor of the base is ready. In the near future, the second floor will be put into use and the players will be able to stay there. Representatives of the press will also get acquainted with that building. Information about the grass cover of Neftchi Arena was also spread. The stadium is not in our balance, it belongs to AFFA. But we still invest here. At the beginning of the season, the grass cover was not to our liking. In the first match, we played the game at home in order not to go against the wishes of the fans. But then we decided to change the stadium. At present, work is being done in this regard and there is significant progress. On September 20, we will play the game against Qarabag at Neftchi Arena. For a long time, small works have been carried out in the stadium regarding this issue. At the moment, work on the grass cover is underway. This arena differs from others due to the air passage. Especially in summer, it causes serious damage to the grass cover due to the problem of ventilation.

- What is the latest situation regarding transfer issues?

- Transfers in Neftchi are at the request of the head coach. Football players are requested and selected by being presented to him. Certain problems may arise during the negotiation process. If the negotiations with any player are successfully concluded, it is communicated to the public.

- Many think that Neftchi uses Afsarli as a shield because of the sports community's love for you. Did you make a suggestion about this press conference?

- This claim is unfounded. No such step was taken to appease the press and fans. There are two good speakers in the club - one is Asaf and the other is me. Because we came from the press. In the club, everyone has their own job and everyone is busy with their work. The executive director of the club is busy forming the structure. The decision about this conference comes from a common initiative.

- There are many articles about Gara Garayev in the press. The head coach also said that he kept him in reserve. I wonder if Garayev will stay in the team or not? The same opinion is also expressed about Captain Emin Mahmudov...

- ⁠Gara Garayev left a mark on Azerbaijani football. Football has done certain things in our history. He is a real football man. Each of us speaks highly of Black. We cannot interfere with what happens on the field and the decision of the head coach regarding the selection of players. At the moment, it is impossible to make a statement about Gara Garayev's future career and his continuation in Neftchi. Negotiations are underway. I think you will understand. A fan is free to criticize and praise. As for Emin Mahmudov, he is the captain of our team and has a contract with us. Regarding transfers, one player undergoes a medical examination. We will probably announce his name tomorrow. He is a left winger.

- Is there any news about a special place in the stands for fans?

- ⁠There is work going on. Other works in the stadium are expected to be completed by the match with Qarabag. The seats will be changed and there will also be black and white colors in the convertible. Sound system, lighting, etc. all of these will be updated.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz